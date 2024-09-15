Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 6,141 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,022 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,167,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

