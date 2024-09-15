FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,404.8 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of DBMBF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. 11,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.16.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
