Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 29.4% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $160.36 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00041628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.