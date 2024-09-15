Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Increased by Teilinger Capital Ltd.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for approximately 9.0% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $20,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.06 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.