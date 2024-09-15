Everdome 1-Day Volume Reaches $770,893.21 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $770,893.21 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,707,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

