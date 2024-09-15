EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) & MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Financial Survey

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MGE Energy has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGE Energy and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy 17.45% 10.04% 4.33% EuroSite Power 5.05% 3.68% 3.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy $690.43 million 4.75 $117.70 million $3.32 27.29 EuroSite Power $7.56 million 0.66 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares MGE Energy and EuroSite Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MGE Energy and EuroSite Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.63%. Given MGE Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of MGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGE Energy beats EuroSite Power on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 835 miles of overhead electric distribution lines; 1,330 miles of underground electric distribution cables; 49 substations with an installed capacity of 1.2 million kVA; and gas facilities, including 3,066 miles of distribution mains, as well as supplied electric service to approximately 163,000 customers. MGE Energy, Inc. founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

