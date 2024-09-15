Ethereum Classic Price Hits $17.84 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $17.84 or 0.00030196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $77.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,136.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00535307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00107241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00288065 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00032216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00078979 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,755,296 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.