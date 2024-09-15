ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.23 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $0.24 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,044.23 or 0.99961356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013608 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00374977 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.