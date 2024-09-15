EOS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.93 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $39.93 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001349 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001287 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.
About EOS
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
