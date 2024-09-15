Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.44. 309,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,458,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

