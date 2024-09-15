Element Capital Management LLC Takes $4.42 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000. Webster Financial accounts for about 0.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

