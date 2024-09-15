Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.56 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,895,015,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,317,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,767 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $287.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.24. The company has a market cap of $523.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.81.
Check Out Our Latest Report on V
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.