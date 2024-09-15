Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,202 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 74,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 68,349 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 37.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 121,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

WMT opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

