Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,109 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

