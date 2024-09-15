Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $255.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

