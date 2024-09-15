Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 373,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 449,759 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.88.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $692.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

