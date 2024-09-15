Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 938,560 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938,560 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Coterra Energy worth $87,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after acquiring an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,455,000 after acquiring an additional 628,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after buying an additional 1,013,107 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,227,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,952,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after buying an additional 128,720 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $22.78 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.