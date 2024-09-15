Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Cut by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

