Decred Price Hits $12.40 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Decred has a total market cap of $202.35 million and approximately $802,724.75 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $12.40 or 0.00020592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00074151 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,763.33 or 0.39462845 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,318,846 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

