Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
Shares of DECK opened at $935.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $910.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $920.01.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor
In related news, Director David Powers sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.08, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
