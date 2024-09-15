Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Trimmed by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

