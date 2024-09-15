Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,459 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after buying an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,043,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $591.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $601.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

