CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Update

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance

SPC traded up 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 21.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,644. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is 21.59. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 12 month low of 21.10 and a 12 month high of 21.98. The company has a market cap of $72.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

