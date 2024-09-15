Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.14 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.14 billion and $3.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00040404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

