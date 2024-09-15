Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $53,302.50 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $53,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $53.80 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The business’s revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

