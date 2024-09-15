Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.58 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $387.50 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $44.65 or 0.00074141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,494 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,492.46148607 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.06029172 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $31,581,414.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

