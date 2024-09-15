COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading 8% Higher

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 277,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 548,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 349.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 901,050 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $4,812,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 247,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth about $664,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.