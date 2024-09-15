Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 35.1% in August

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Cogna Educação Price Performance
Cogna Educação stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,649. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
