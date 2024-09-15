Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 35.1% in August

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

Cogna Educação stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,649. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Cogna Educação alerts:

Cogna Educação Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.