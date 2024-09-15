Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS CHEOY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $76.12 and a 12-month high of $115.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

