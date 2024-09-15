Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on Cochlear
Cochlear Stock Down 0.1 %
Cochlear Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.03.
About Cochlear
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.