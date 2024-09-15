Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clicks Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CLCGY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 2,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

