Cleveland-Cliffs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 92,009 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 184% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,440 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.97. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 355,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.