Clear Investment Research LLC Purchases 48 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.16.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

