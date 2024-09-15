Clear Investment Research LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $565.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $552.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.21.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
