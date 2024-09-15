CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $264,421 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

