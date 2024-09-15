Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several brokerages have commented on CLAR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Clarus

Institutional Trading of Clarus

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,884.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,045,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,758.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Clarus by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Clarus by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in Clarus by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Clarus has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

