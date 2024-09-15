Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 107.9% in August

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,922,300 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Clariant stock remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.
Clariant Company Profile
