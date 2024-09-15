Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 107.9% in August

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,922,300 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Clariant stock remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

