Citigroup Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $39.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

