Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

