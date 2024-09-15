CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Price Performance
CHSCO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. 13,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,814. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $27.73.
About CHS
