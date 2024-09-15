Chia (XCH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $145.82 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Chia has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a market capitalization of $145.82 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $13.28 or 0.00022115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,977,106 coins and its circulating supply is 10,977,404 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

