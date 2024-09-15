Cheelee (CHEEL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $334.23 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Cheelee has a total market cap of $334.23 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.28 or 0.00028851 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00256543 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,797,260.76021942 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 17.49259348 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $5,525,946.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

