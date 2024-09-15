Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 210,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

CWBHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 190,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.47.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

