Chainbing Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $63.63 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $63.63 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

