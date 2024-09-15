Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Century Financial Price Performance

Century Financial stock remained flat at $33.36 during trading hours on Friday. Century Financial has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

Get Century Financial alerts:

Century Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Century Financial’s payout ratio is 49.74%.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.