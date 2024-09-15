CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $164.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

