CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 251 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,188 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $84.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

