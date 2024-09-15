CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $43.63 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,606 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.4% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $43,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $175.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

