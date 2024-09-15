CAVA Group’s (CAVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered CAVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.58.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $122.51 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.81 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,165 shares of company stock worth $49,526,186.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,926,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

