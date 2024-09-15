Cartesi Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Cartesi has a market cap of $105.80 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Cartesi Token Profile
Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,083,739 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io.
Cartesi Token Trading
