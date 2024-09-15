Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$187.00 to C$180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. Stephens raised Canadian National Railway to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$174.93.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$161.44 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$167.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The stock has a market cap of C$101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

